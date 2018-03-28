Police search underwayfor missing Doncaster man

A police search is underway today for a man reported missing from his home in Doncaster.

Aiden Sinnott, aged 20, was last seen at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said he has not been seen or heard from since and there are concerns for his welfare.

Aiden is white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim and has mousy brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoody and tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 865 of Tuesday, March 27.