Police search underway for missing woman with links to South Yorkshire

A police search is underway for a missing woman with friends in South Yorkshire.

Dawn Gould, aged 58, of Hucknall, Nottingham, was last seen Friday, September 28 at 1.30am.

Have you seen Dawn Gould?

She is 4ft 6ins tall, slim and has long, straight, mousey hair.

Dawn is known to have friends in South Yorkshire

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 564 of October 10.