Police search under way for missing Sheffield man

A police search is under way for a missing Sheffield man who disappeared yesterday morning.

Thomas Seddon, aged 29, was last seen in the Hackenthorpe area at 8am yesterday.

He is white male, 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with short, dark brown, curly hair.

He has a brown beard and was last seen wearing trousers and an over-sized green parka style coat.

Thomas is known to frequent the Rother Valley area.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,025 of November 11.