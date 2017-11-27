Police search of land in Doncaster ends

A police search of an area of land in Doncaster as part of an investigation into historic crimes has ended.

Officers spent five days excavating land off Stockbridge Lane last week as part of an investigation into possible criminal offences committed in the 1990s.

Tents were erected while officers and specialist contractors excavated the land but South Yorkshire Police said nothing was found to corroborate information that criminal activity had taken place there.

A force spokeswoman said: " Officers excavating a field in Bentley, Doncaster, have finished their search.

"South Yorkshire Police was investigating information relating to possible criminal offences committed in the 1990s.

"Prior to the excavation, aerial work was carried out to identify areas of land at the site, which had been disturbed within a similar timeframe, however following five days of searching, no evidence has been found to corroborate this and the field is now being restored to its original state."