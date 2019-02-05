Have your say

A police search has been mounted for two missing teenagers last seen together over the weekend.

Ryan Lindley and Shannon Stanford, also known as Shannon Whyers, were last seen walking along Sheffield Road in Chesterfield on Sunday afternoon.

Have you seen Shannon Stanford and Ryan Lindley?

The 16-year-olds were heading in the direction of Flamsteed Crescent at around 5.30pm.

Ryan is white, around 5ft 8ins tall, slim and has curly hair.

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, grey trainers and a black puffa coat. He may also be wearing a black cap.

Shannon is white, around 5ft 6ins tall, slim and has shoulder length hair.

She has lip and nose piercings.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.