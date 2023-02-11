News you can trust since 1887
Police search mounted for missing Barnsley man, Joshua, 27, not seen for two days

A police search has been mounted for a missing Barnsley man not seen for two days.

By Claire Lewis
2 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 10:40am

Joshua, aged 27, was last seen at 9pm on Thursday, February 9 in the Lundhill Drive area of Wombwell. He is believed to have left in his black Volkswagen Polo with the registration plate ‘GV21 OJF’.

Joshua is white, 5ft 8ins tall, with short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Adidas tracksuit. He has Roman numerals tattooed on his right hand.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 245 of February 11.

Missing man Joshua, 27, has not been seen for two days. A police search has been mounted by South Yorkshire Police