Police search mounted for missing Barnsley man, Joshua, 27, not seen for two days
A police search has been mounted for a missing Barnsley man not seen for two days.
2 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 10:40am
Joshua, aged 27, was last seen at 9pm on Thursday, February 9 in the Lundhill Drive area of Wombwell. He is believed to have left in his black Volkswagen Polo with the registration plate ‘GV21 OJF’.
Joshua is white, 5ft 8ins tall, with short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Adidas tracksuit. He has Roman numerals tattooed on his right hand.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 245 of February 11.