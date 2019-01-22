Police search launched for two missing Barnsley teenagers 

A police search has been launched for two teenagers who went missing from the Barnsley area yesterday.

Jazmin English, 14, and 15-year-old Jacey Simpson were last seen at around 11pm last night, Monday January 21.

(L-R) Missing girls Jazmin English and Jacey Simpson

Officers believe the girls are together, and could be in the Wombwell, Darfield or Kendray area.

Jazmin is described as average build, with blonde hair in a bob style wearing a hooded jumper which is grey on the top half and pink on the bottom and black leggings.

Jacey is believed to be wearing black Adidas trousers, nike trainers and a red puffer coat with a white fur hood.

Anyone with information that may help officers to find them is asked to call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 148 of January 22.