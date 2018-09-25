Police search launched for Sheffield woman reported missing from home

A police search is underway for a Sheffield woman reported missing from home yesterday afternoon.

Anna McCarthy, aged 26, was last seen in the Wilfred Drive area of Darnall and was thought to have been heading towards Spital Hill, Burngreave.

Anna McCarthy has been reported missing

APPEAL: Man sexually assaulted woman in front of child in Barnsley

She was last seen wearing a pink ‘Calvin’ tracksuit and similar coloured trainers.

POLICE: Attackers hunted over two stabbings in Sheffield suburbs in 10 minutes

It is understood that she has no phone or purse with her.

CRIME: Investigation into Centertainment murder in Sheffield continues today

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 322 of September 24.