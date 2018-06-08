Police search launched for missing teenage boy with links to Rotherham

A police search is under way for a missing teenage boy with links to Rotherham

Hanif Sherzad, aged 16, was last seen at the address where he was living in Bournemouth, on Friday, May 18.

He left the property saying he was planning to meet friends but has not been seen since.

The teenager, who is originally from Afghanistan and speaks limited English, has links to Rotherham.

Officers believe he may have travelled away from Bournemouth.

Hanif is 5ft 3ins tall, slim and has short, black hair. He usually wears a T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms or jeans as well as a baseball cap.



Police Constable Steve Boston, of Dorset Police, said: "Due to the length of time since Hanif was last seen and his limited command of English, we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.



"We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to try and locate him and I am now appealing to anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts, or who sees a teenager matching the description given, to contact us."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Dorset Police on 101 and quote 55180075949.