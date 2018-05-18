Police search launched for missing Sheffield man

A police search is under way for a Sheffield man reported missing from home.

Mark Britton, aged 47, has not been seen since 8.50am on Thursday, May 17, when he was at his home on the Manor estate.

He is white, 5ft 7ins tall and bald.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe and a dark blue jacket with the words 'Preston Innovations' on it.

He is known to regularly visit the city centre and Tinsley canal area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 250 of May 17.