Police search launched for missing Doncaster man

A police search has been launched for a Doncaster man reported missing from home.

Jacek Krol, aged 44, was reported missing earlier this morning.

Jacek Krol

CRIME: Killer of Rotherham man still at large nearly three years after death

He was last seen leaving the St Johns Road area of Edlington and officers are said to be ‘concerned for his welfare’.

COURT: Man due to be sentenced for sexually assaulting Sheffield police officer

He is about 6ft, slim, with blond hair and is thought to be wearing a grey coat and a blue jumper with a hood.

POLICE: Burglary treated as a priority by new police team in Sheffield

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 132 of January 7.