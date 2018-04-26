Police search launched for missing Doncaster man

A police search is underway for a missing Doncaster man.

Jonathan Harte, aged 36, was reported missing from Doncaster yesterday, when he was last seen in a red Seat Ibiza.

LISTED: The Sheffield criminals serving the longest sentences ever handed out in the city



South Yorkshire Police said he has not been seen or heard from since and there are 'serious concerns for his welfare'.

POLICE: Criminal gangs target children to sell drugs and stash weapons in South Yorkshire

Jonathan is white, 5ft 9ins tall, of an average build and has brown, cropped hair, which is curly on top.

CRIME: Sheffield man charged with attempted murder after 'targeted' slash attack

He is normally unshaven.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 521 of Wednesday, April 25.