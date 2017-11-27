Police search launched for missing Doncaster boy, 16

A boy, aged 16, has been reported missing from his home in Doncaster.

Dillon Billby, from Scawthorpe, was last seen in Amersall Road at 4pm on Saturday but has not been seen or heard from since.

South Yorkshire Police said there are 'concerns for his welfare'.

Dillon is white, 5ft 9ins tall, slim and has brown, cropped hair.

He is normally clean shaven and when he was last seen he was wearing a black baseball cap, black tracksuit top, grey T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and khaki coloured trainers.

The teenager is known to regularly visit Doncaster town centre.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.