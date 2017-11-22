Police search in Doncaster set to continue today

A police search of an area of land in Doncaster is set to continue today.

Officers and private contractors began excavating an area off Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, over the weekend, as part of an investigation into 'possible historic criminal activity in the area'.

Details of what officers are searching for have not been revealed but police tents have been erected over part of the ground.

The work is estimated to take a number of days to complete.

Yesterday, a South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that following today’s search of Bentley, Doncaster, there are no findings to report.

"The area remains cordoned off and the search will resume again tomorrow morning.”

Earlier in the day, the force said: "South Yorkshire Police has executed a warrant to excavate a piece of land in Bentley, Doncaster, as part of an investigation into possible historic criminal activity in the area.

"Police officers will work together with private contractors to conduct a methodical and detailed search of the land, which could take a number of days to complete."