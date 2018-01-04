Police search for 'white van' after man is attacked by group of thugs in Doncaster

Police are searching for a white van after a man was beaten by a group of thugs in Doncaster.

The attack happened at around 9.40am on Warmsworth Road, at the junction with Holly Terrace in Balby this morning (Thursday).

Police say the man was attacked by three men - two were on foot and one was on a bicycle. They then made off in the direction of Warmsworth.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing to trace the occupants of the van, as they believe they may have witnessed the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At this time there are limited descriptions of the men thought to be involved, however the man believed to have been riding the bicycle has been described as white, aged in his late 20s and wearing a black cap and green tracksuit.

"An investigation has been launched into the incident and officers are appealing to trace the occupants of the van and any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.

"Did you see this incident? Were you in the area at the time?"

Anyone with any information is being asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 202 of January 4.

Anonymous information can also be passed to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.