Police search for missing Sheffield woman moves into sixth day

A police search for a Sheffield woman reported missing from home has moved into its sixth day.

Angela Simmonite, aged 57, left her home in the Hilton Drive area of Ecclesfield between 5am and 9am on Saturday, November 25 and friends and relatives have not heard from her since.

A CCTV camera captured her in Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, at 7am on the day she vanished and she was picked up by another in Wincobank Avenue, Wincobank, at 8.15am that same morning.

More than 50 police officers and search specialists, including divers, are involved in the operation to locate Angela, who has a partner but no children.

Angela's disappearance has been described as 'really out of character' by South Yorkshire Police.

She was wearing a black top with a motif of different pictures on the front and black tracksuit type trousers when she left home.

Angela is 5ft 7in - 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build and has honey blonde, shoulder length hair.

Some of her front teeth are missing because of a fall.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.