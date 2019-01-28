Police search for missing Sheffield teenager continues

The police search for missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova is continuing today.

Pamela, aged 16, of Staniforth Road, Darnall, was reported missing on Christmas Eve and at that time it was believed that she had not been seen since Tuesday, December 18.

It later emerged that she attended an event at iceSheffield on Wednesday, December 19 but she has not been seen or heard from since.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of the teenager, of Roma Slovak heritage, believe the local community holds the key to cracking the case.

They have held a number of events in Roma Slovak communities in Sheffield to raise awareness of the disappearance and to urge anyone with information to come forward.

Visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19K02-PO1 to pass on information or call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 941 of December 24.

Anyone who spots Pamela should call 999 immediately.