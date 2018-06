Have your say

Officers are searching for a man that went missing from Sheffield this morning.

A police search is underway to find missing man, Roy Rogers, who was last seen at his home in Sheffield at 7:30am today, June 20.

He is described as around 5ft 9 inches tall, and of medium build.

If you've seen Roy, call South Yorkshire police on 101 and quote incident 968 of June 20.