Police search for missing Rotherham man

A police search is under way for a missing Rotherham man last seen yesterday.

Leonard Cooksey, aged 61, from Kimberworth, was last seen at around 6.20pm in Wentworth Village, Rotherham.

He is white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim and has short, grey hair and is clean shaven.

He has brown eyes and wears glasses and is likely to be wearing a green Harrington jacket, dark blue jeans and blue canvas shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 871 of August 14.