A police search was mounted for a man with a gun after a reported sighting at a Doncaster petrol station.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the BP petrol station on Cantey Lane, Cantley, at 5.05pm, on Friday.

A spokeswoman said: "A search of the area proved negative and enquiries are continuing as officers attempt to establish whether a firearm was present."