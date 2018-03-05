Police search continues for Sheffield woman missing with her two children

A police search is continuing today for a Sheffield woman reported missing with her two children.

Charlene Ramsey, aged 37, left the Maxwell Street area of Burngreave with her children - nine-year-old Lachara Campbell and one-year-old Lateef Lawlal-Adbgoke - at around 10.30am on Friday, March 2.

It is thought the family may have travelled to the Bury area of Manchester.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 324 of March 2.