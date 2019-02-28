Have your say

A police search is still under way for a Rotherham woman not seen since Boxing Day.

Alena Grlakova

The last confirmed sighting of Alena Grlakova, aged 38, was at 8pm on December 26 when she left the Travellers Public House on Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.