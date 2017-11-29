Police search continues for missing Sheffield woman

A police search is continuing today for a Sheffield woman who has not been seen since Saturday.

Angela Simmonite, aged 57, disappeared from her home in the Hilton Drive area of Ecclesfield between 5am and 9am on Saturday, November 25.

Police officers and search specialists have been piecing together Angela’s last known movements and found CCTV footage of her in Hatfield House Lane at around 7am on the day she went missing.

Earlier in the week they asked motorists in and around Eccesfield to check their dash cams for possible footage of the missing woman.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey, leading the search for Angela, said: “Our concerns for Angela are growing."

Angela is 5ft 7in - 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with honey blonde, shoulder length hair and some front teeth missing.

It is thought she may have been wearing a black top with a motif of different pictures on the front and black tracksuit type trousers when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 401 of November 25.