Police seal off Sheffield road to deal with incident

A road on a Sheffield estate is sealed off this morning while police officers deal with an incident.

Part of Manor Oaks Road, Wybourn, has been cordoned off, with motorists and pedestrians unable to enter.

Officers are guarding both ends of the cordon.

Details of the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.