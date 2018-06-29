Police seal off part of Sheffield suburb as emergency services are deployed to street

Part of a Sheffield suburb has been sealed off by the police this morning as emergency services deal with an incident.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are in Lupton Road Lowedges, this morning, with the street cordoned off and under police guard.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said two appliances were sent at 8.20am but no other details have yet been released.

A fire service incident commander is at the scene overseeing developments.

A spokeswoman said the operation is being led by South Yorkshire Police.

One resident said specialist 'chemical teams' are at the scene.

Another said: "It looks like a war zone."