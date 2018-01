Have your say

A Doncaster road has been sealed off by police - with unconfirmed reports that the incident is over a child refusing to go to the dentist.

Park Road in Conisbrough has been closed by police with a number of vehicles at the scene this afternoon.

There are unconfirmed rumours circulating on Facebook that a teenager has barricaded himself inside an address in the street after apparently refusing to attend a dental appointment.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.