Police reveal why they were escorting two 4x4’s around Sheffield yesterday

Many people in Sheffield spotted two 4x4’s being escorted around Sheffield and were left wondering who could possibly be inside.

The two huge cars were being escorted around the city by police on motorbikes, sparking theories of which celebrity may be travelling with them.

Police in Sheffield - Credit: SYP Operational Support

However, anyone hoping that a royal or a film star was visiting Sheffield for the day will be slightly disappointed.

SYP Operational Support revealed that it was actually police officers inside the vehicle and that the riders were taking part in their mandatory motorcycle escort training.

A spokesman said: “You may have seen our motorcyclists escorting two 4x4's around the county throughout the day.

“We could see people staring in to the car to spot a big name VIP, but unfortunately, it was just us. Sorry to dissapoint you.

“The riders were taking part in their mandatory motorcycle escort training.

”Thankyou to everybody who was so patient.”

People were quick to praise police for putting in the hours of practice and complimented them on their riding skills.

Gordon Price said: “A higher visible presence of the police, even if training, is a deterrent. So thumbs up from me. It's not a waste of money, they are "out there" and could be diverted at any time, rather than sat at a desk.”

Another said: “Seen them a few times...tell you what, those boys can ride and no mistake.”

Ian Baker said: “Well done, practice makes perfect.”