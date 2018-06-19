Police reveal reason for presence of police helicopter over Sheffield

Police have revealed the reason for the presence of the forces's helicopter over Sheffield this afternoon.

The chopper has been spotted within the last hour hovering over the junction of Abbeydale and Broadfield Road, just south of Sheffield city centre.

A police spokesperson revealed that officers were looking for a car that is believed to have been stolen from the St Aidan's Road in the City Road area of the city.

The spokesperson added that the car - believed to be an Audi - has a tracker fitted to it that sends out a signal which can be picked up by the authorities if it is taken without consent.