This is why police helicopter was out over Sheffield suburb in the early hours of this morning

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has revealed the reason for a police helicopter being deployed in the Richmond area of Sheffeld in the early hours of this morning.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:17 BST

Sheffielders living in a city suburb were woken up in the early hours of this morning by the sound of a police helicopter overhead, and a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson has now revealed the reason for its deployment.

A police helicopter was deployed in the Richmond area of Sheffield in the early hours of this morning (Monday, July 17, 2023)
A police helicopter was deployed in the Richmond area of Sheffield in the early hours of this morning (Monday, July 17, 2023)

The spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 1.10am this morning (Monday, July 17, 2023) to the Richmond area of Sheffield, following reports of concern for the safety of an individual. The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter assisted our officers in the search for this individual, who later returned home safely."

Rumours of gunfire being heard in the Richmond and Stradbroke areas of the city have been circulating on social media today, but the SYP spokesperson confirmed the force had not received any reports of any incident relating to the discharge of a firearm.

