Police reunite stolen items with rightful owner in Sheffield 

Police have managed to reunite stolen items with their rightful owner who approached them whilst out on patrol.

A member of the public approached PCSO’s in the Highfield area after his belongings, which included a laptop, had been stolen.

Officers then provided the victim with advice, and asking him to report the crime via 101 whilst they conducted a search of the area to locate the items.

Using their knowledge of the surrounding area, they were then able to locate the stolen items and reunite them with their very grateful owner.

Posting on Facebook, the Sheffield Central and North West NHP said: “Please remember not to leave items unattended as these are easy targets for criminals.”