Police renew appeal over Sheffield's 'night of mayhem' - did you see Ford Focus?

Officers investigating a so-called 'night of mayhem' in Sheffield are now keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver Ford Focus in the London Road area at the time of the first incident.

At around 8.30pm on Monday, June 4, police received reports a 31-year-old man had been assaulted at a bookmakers on London Road. The 31-year-old suffered a serious facial injury and currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The scene on London Road on Monday night.

Later in the evening, at 11.45pm, a further incident was reported to police on Wostenholm Road, where damage was caused to a property, consistent with a firearm being discharged. No one was injured.

An hour later in the early hours of Tuesday, June 5, reports of a disturbance were received at a takeaway on West Street where damage was caused and a man assaulted. The man left prior to police arriving and officers are keen to identify him and speak to him to ensure he is safe and well.

Detective Sergeant Mitchell Leach who is leading the investigation said: “We have been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry in relation to these incidents, which are being treated as linked and believed to have involved the same people.

“Following a number of enquires we now know during the first incident on London Road a silver Ford Focus parked and blocked the road for a short period of time, before travelling away from city.

The Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road in Sheffield (Photo: Google).

“I would therefore like to encourage anyone who saw a silver Ford Focus, or who has dash cam footage from the area around the time, to please report it to us.

“I understand these incidents will have caused distress to our local communities and I would like to offer my reassurance that a dedicated team of officers are working to identify those responsible.”

Anyone who was on or around either London Road, Wostenholm Road or West Street on Monday evening and into the early hours of Tuesday morning and saw anything they think could help the police is urged to call them on 101.

A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident on London Road, has been released under investigation as enquires continue.