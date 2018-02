Have your say

Police have issued a renewed appeal over a man who has been missing for three weeks.

50-year-old Ian Cree is white, of medium build and 5ft 7ins tall.

He is from the Nottinghamshire area but police believe he could have travelled elsewhere in the country.

Anyone with any information about Ian is asked to call Notts police on 101, quoting incident number 356 of 21 January 2018, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.