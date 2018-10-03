Police renew appeal for information on distressed woman spotted in Rotherham

Police officers have renewed their appeal for information after a woman was seen in a distressed state in a car in Rotherham.

Officers received calls that a woman, who appeared to be in a distressed state, was seen in the back of a dark coloured car travelling along Haugh Road, Rawmarsh, at around 5.15pm on Saturday, September 29.

Despite trawling through CCTV footage, reviewing missing person reports and checking on domestic abuse victims, nobody has yet come forward to identify themselves or with any further information.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the woman or dark coloured car.

They want to hear from anyone who may hold dashcam footage.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 692 of September 29.