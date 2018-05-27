Police remove cordon around Sheffield murder scene

Have your say

The police cordon around a Sheffield murder scene has been lifted this morning, almost four days on from the fatal attack.

The restrictions put in place around Lowedges Road, Lowedges on Thursday evening have now been removed.

A 15-year-old boy, named locally as Sam Baker, was fatally stabbed there at around 7.50pm. He was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away around an hour later.

In the early hours of this morning police charged a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy in the Lowedges area of Sheffield on Thursday, May 24.

The 15-year-old from the Lowedges area of Sheffield has been charged with murder and remanded into custody until his appearance before court on Monday, May 28.

Police have not released the murder suspect's name.

A post mortem examination has concluded Sam died as a result of stabs wound to the chest.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, his family have been informed and are receiving support for specialist trained officers.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information in connection to the investigation and anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 829 of May 24.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.