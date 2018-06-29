Police remain in Sheffield street amid cyanide poisoning fears

A house in Sheffield remains sealed off this morning, with residents claiming that an investigation is under way into a suspected cyanide poisoning.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics arrived at Lupton Road Lowedges, shortly after 8.20am and sealed off part of the street.
The cordon is now centred around a house where an occupant is reported to have ingested cyanide.
Residents claim the occupant was taken to the Northern General Hospital.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said two appliances - from Lowedges and Rotherham - were sent to the scene at 8.20am but no other details have yet been released.
A fire service incident commander is at the scene overseeing developments.
A spokeswoman said the operation is being led by South Yorkshire Police.
One resident said specialist 'chemical teams' are at the scene.
Another said: "It looks like a war zone."