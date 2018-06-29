Police remain in Sheffield street amid cyanide poisoning fears

A house in Sheffield remains sealed off this morning, with residents claiming that an investigation is under way into a suspected cyanide poisoning.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics arrived at Lupton Road Lowedges, shortly after 8.20am and sealed off part of the street.

Emergency services in Lupton Road, Lowedges

The cordon is now centred around a house where an occupant is reported to have ingested cyanide.

Residents claim the occupant was taken to the Northern General Hospital.

COURT: Murder suspect due in court today over fatal stabbing in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said two appliances - from Lowedges and Rotherham - were sent to the scene at 8.20am but no other details have yet been released.

Lupton Road, Lowedges

POLICE: Four Pizza Hut delivery mopeds stolen in Sheffield

COURT: Man's prison sentence doubled over 'brutal attack' in Sheffield

A fire service incident commander is at the scene overseeing developments.

A spokeswoman said the operation is being led by South Yorkshire Police.

One resident said specialist 'chemical teams' are at the scene.

Another said: "It looks like a war zone."