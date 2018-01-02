Police release update on driver who crashed into Lidl store in Sheffield

Have your say

Police have released an update on the condition of a driver who crashed into Lidl on Greenland Road earlier today.

Emergency services rushed to the budget supermarket at around 11am after reports that a car had crashed into the wall of the budget supermarket.

Pictures from the scene showed the front of the grey car crushed following the crash.

However, police have revealed that the driver escaped the crash with just minor injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "

At around 11am today, we received reports that a car had been in collision with a wall on Greenland Road.

"It is believed that the driver suffered minor injuries.

"We have received no further reports of injured parties."

Traffic was building in the area as police dealt with the crash but Lidl said it remained open following the incident.

A Lidl spokesperson said: "We can confirm that store operations are unaffected by an incident that occurred outside of our CatleyRoad store earlier today. We are providing the police with our full support in their investigation."