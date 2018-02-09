Police release picture of killer who stabbed Rotherham teenage girl 28 times

This is the man who stabbed a Rotherham teenager to death - leaving her to bleed to death on a footpath.

Leonne Weeks, aged 16, from Dinnington, was found slumped on a footpath just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, in January last year.

A post mortem examination revealed she had been stabbed 28 times in her head and upper body.

Her body was concealed under a discarded sofa and found by a member of the public, who raised the alarm.

Shea Peter Heeley, 19, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, admitted murder during and hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today and was warned he would be jailed 'for a very long time indeed' when the tariff is set for the minimum number of years he must spend behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate, of South Yorkshire Police , said: "This has been a complex and lengthy inquiry, with the investigative team working tirelessly to bring this before the courts.

"Leonne was a young girl who had her whole life ahead of her. Heeley selfishly and violently took that away, leaving a family without a daughter, a sister and a friend. I’m pleased that the family have not had to endure a trial and that he has today admitted his guilt.

"My thoughts are with Leonne’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and I’d like to praise them for the strength they have shown and continue to show throughout this process."

Heeley has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court next month.