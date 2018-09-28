Police release new photo of man thought to be with missing Doncaster 15-year-old 

Police searching for a missing Doncaster teenager have released an image of the man she is thought to be with.

The photo shows Courtney Booth, aged 15, in the company of a man named as Tom Fallon.

Courtney Booth is thought to be with Tom Fallon, aged 25.

Police believe they pair are currently together, possibly in the Edinburgh area.

Courtney, from Stainforth, has been missing since 11pm last Saturday, and officers say they are ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare.

Anybody with any information should contact Doncaster Police directly on 01302 385137.