Police release description of man missing Rotherham woman spoke to on Boxing Day

Officers have released more information about the last known whereabouts of missing Rotherham woman Alena Grlakova

They are now appealing for information about a man 38-year-old Alena is thought to have spoken at around 7pm on Boxing Day on Scrooby Street in Rotherham.

The man – who is said to have wished Alena ‘Merry Christmas’ – is described as 5ft 7ins to 5ft 9ins tall, of a stocky or plump build, between 30-50-years-old and wearing a dark coat and maybe a hat.

Temporary Superintendent Iain Chorlton, who is leading the search for 38-year-old Alena, said: “On Wednesday 26 December, we know that Alena was in the Travellers Inn pub on Broad Street, Rotherham, where she sat down and spoke to another man.

“Following the release of CCTV footage yesterday afternoon, we have now identified that man who has assisted us with enquiries and provided helpful information as to where Alena went next.

“We now believe that she came out of the Travellers Inn pub, turned left on to Greasbrough Road, leading on to School Street before turning right on to Scrooby Street.

“As Alena continues walking up Scrooby Street, we now have information to suggest that a man walked past her, in the opposite direction. The man is said to have wished Alena Merry Christmas, before we believe she turned to walk back the way she had come from, towards Barbot Hall Road.

“I appreciate the description is not the most specific but I’d urge people to cast their minds back to Boxing Day evening. At that time - just after 7pm - Rotherham would no doubt have been busy with people enjoying the festive period. Did you see the man described?

“Did you see Alena? We now know that she was wearing a thin black sweatshirt with writing on which said something similar to ‘little black sweat,’ black tracksuit bottoms with white on the side and possibly sandals. She wasn’t wearing a coat.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has come forward with information so far but we still need more to piece together where Alena went next and who she may have seen or been in contact with since Boxing Day.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 450 of 15 January or call our incident room directly on 01709 443540. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”