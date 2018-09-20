Police release CCTV of man wanted over Doncaster burglary

Detectives investigating a burglary in Doncaster have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

They believe he could hold vital information about the raid of a house in Zetland Road, Intake, overnight between Sunday, August 5 and Monday, August 6.

Do you know this man?

Electrical items and bank cards were stolen during the break-in.

There were then attempts to use the stolen bankcards in the Doncaster area.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 208 of August 6.