Police release CCTV of man in connection with Doncaster theft

Police investigating the reported theft of a bankcard in Doncaster have released CCTV images of a man they believe could help with their enquiries.

At around 1am on Saturday November 10, it is reported that ‘persons unknown’ snapped a lock gaining entry to a property in Lowfield Close, Barnby Dun.

Do you know this man?

Later that day, a bankcard taken during the incident was used in a number of retail premises in the Intake and Armthorpe areas of the town.

Police believe the man pictured could hold vital information and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 58 of November 10.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.