Police release CCTV images of missing South Yorkshire man
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a missing 80-year-old man from Barnsley as he left his home at 4pm on Friday, August 16.
In the images provided, Brian Tomlinson, who could be seen wearing a black jacket, appeared to have a distinctive walk.
It is also reported that he may be in the Locke Park area of Barnsley just off the A6133,
On Saturday, the police said it was believed that he may have driven to Barnsley town centre in a black Skoda on the day he went missing.
He is described as being around 5 ft 8 in tall with a slim build and grey hair.
"If you leave in the area, please keep Brian in your mind, and get in touch if you think you have seen him.
"Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? Could you have CCTV that may help us trace his whereabouts?" the police said.
Those with information are urged to call 101 quoting incident number 717 of August 16.