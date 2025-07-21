Police release CCTV image after runner reports 'sexualised comments' during morning jog in Sheffield

By Ciara Healy
Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:31 BST
A woman was reportedly subjected to “sexualised comments” while out on a morning run in Sheffield, prompting police to release a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The incident took place at around 6.45am on Thursday, June 5 as a woman was running along Crookes Valley Road.

| SYP
Police would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation. | SYP

The woman, who had been out for a morning run, reported that a man followed her and made sexualised comments as she passed through the Crookes area.

Police would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation.

The man in the image is described as black and in his late 20s to early 30s.

He is of medium build and around 5ft 7in tall and has short, black hair.

He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack at the time.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may be able to assist with our investigation.

“Incidents like this are taken extremely seriously, and we’re urging anyone who recognises him or has any information to come forward."

The assault took place near Crookes Valley Park, which is a popular spot for joggers, students and families.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting the South Yorkshire Police website, quoting incident number 448 of June 5, 2025. You can submit information online here.

Alternatively, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form.

