Police release CCTV after woman is attacked in McDonald's in Sheffield city centre

A CCTV image has been released after a woman was attacked in a McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 4.55pm on Monday, June 9 and involved a 50-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted at the High Street branch of McDonald’s.

Police want to trace this woman over an assault | SYP

As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman is described as white, in her mid-30s, slim, with long. dark brown hair and blonde streaks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police either online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 673 of June 9, 2025.

You can report information online here: South Yorkshire Police Report Page

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.