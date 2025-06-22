Police release CCTV after woman is attacked in McDonald's in Sheffield city centre
The incident happened at around 4.55pm on Monday, June 9 and involved a 50-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted at the High Street branch of McDonald’s.
As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
The woman is described as white, in her mid-30s, slim, with long. dark brown hair and blonde streaks.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police either online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 673 of June 9, 2025.
You can report information online here: South Yorkshire Police Report Page
If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.