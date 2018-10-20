Police recover stolen vehicle on false plates in Sheffield

A car which was recently stolen has been recovered from the streets of Sheffield.

Officers from the Sheffield West neighbourhood policing team recovered the white Mini Clubman following after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle on a road in Nether Edge.

Police checks revealed the vehicle was on false plates, and had recently been stolen

The team attended the scene.

They said that checks on the vehicle chassis number revealed it had been stolen in a two in one crime recently in the Millhouses area.

The car will now be returned to its rightful owner.