South Yorkshire police have recovered a concealed blade in the form of a credit card in Rotherham.

Officers from a local policing team in Rotherham recovered the blade just off Greasborough Road last night.

They also deployed a knife arch detector overnight in Rotherham town centre to reassure members of the public and help them enjoy a safe night out.

Officers checked over 250 people, but made no arrests.

Anyone with concerns about knives should contact South Yorkshire police on 101.