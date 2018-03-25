Police receive reports of stolen car and house burglaries on Sheffield estates

Have your say

Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a Sheffield home.

Officers from Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing team receives reports the vehicle was taken from Manor Oaks Drive in Wybourn.

The complainant told police the car was on her driver before she went to work on Saturday night but returned to find it gone.

The car keys were still at the address.

Callous crooks also climbed their way into a house in Arbourthorne via back window and stole clothes.

A shed was also broken into on Park Spring Grove in Norfolk Park with various items being stolen.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is being urged to call police on 101.