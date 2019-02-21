Police raids have been carried out this morning in a crackdown on crime in Doncaster.

High visibility policing is under way across the town as part of Operation Duxford, where police officers work with partner agencies on issues of concern raised by local residents.

Police officers involved in Operation Duxford in Doncaster today

CRIME: Man allowed home from hospital after suffering serious head injuries in Sheffield pub attack

Chief Inspector Andy Hunt said: “Today, our officers will be joined by staff from other agencies including Serco for work at HMP Marshgate, licensing officers from Doncaster Council and Trading Standards.

“All of the work undertaken throughout the day and in to the evening is part of our daily response to what members of the public have told us they are either concerned about, or crime where they live that is affecting them.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the town centre, with two pop-up crime prevention stands and high-visibility patrols being carried out in the centre and surrounding areas.”

POLICE: Killer rapist still on the run after absconding from Sheffield Crown Court

He added: “If you see our officers out and about, please stop and say hello to them, ask them more about Operation Duxford and they’ll be able to tell you about the positive work we’re doing to ensure Doncaster remains a safe and enjoyable place to live work and visit.”

COURT: Trio found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving in South Yorkshire horror crash

More to follow.