Police raid uncovers huge cannabis factory inside South Yorkshire property 

A police raid uncovered a huge cannabis factory inside a property in South Yorkshire.

Officers discovered the cannabis cultivation set up of 60 plants in Russel Street, Eastwood.

The cannabis set up.

The Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details and pictures about the raid on Facebook this morning.

The team did not give any details of any arrests and added that they are now making “further enquiries” following the discovery.

Cannabis inside the property.

