Police raid uncovered tasers, nunchucks and over 30 knives in Doncaster

A police raid in Doncaster has uncovered taser guns, nunchucks and over 30 knives.

Ch Supt Shaun Morley (left), Detective Chief Inspector Paul Wilson

Officers discovered the illegal haul on Crookesbroom Lane in Hatfield as part of Operation Sceptre, a week of action and enforcement across South Yorkshire to tackle knife crime.

The search resulted in the seizure of 32 knives, two stun gun torches, eight knuckle dusters, three extendable batons and three replica handguns.

A 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of importation of prohibited weapons and for possession of prohibited weapons. He remains in custody being questioned by officers.

Doncaster Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley said: “I am really pleased with the seizure of these offensive weapons, which were highly likely to have found their way into our communities, and the amount of violence and harm that has potentially been prevented cannot be underestimated.

Two tasers were also recovered

“There is no place in South Yorkshire for weapons such as these and I want to reassure the public in Doncaster hat we will continue to work hard to keep you safe.

"We will continue to increase our action upon the minority committing crime and disorder and we will always take action on information received.”

The operation has seen similar raids and police activity across Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.